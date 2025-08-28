Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Traffic Directorate Extends Grace Period For Expired Vehicle Registrations

Traffic Directorate Extends Grace Period For Expired Vehicle Registrations


2025-08-28 05:14:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic has announced an extension of the grace period for rectifying the status of vehicles with expired registrations.

Vehicles that have exceeded the legal period stipulated in Article (11) of Traffic Law No. (19) of 2007 are now granted an additional 60-day extension, effective from August 28, 2025.

This decision is based on the announcement issued on July 27, 2025, which initially required owners to rectify their status within 30 days. The period has now been extended by an additional 60 days starting from August 28, 2025.

Read Also
  • Hamad International Airport issues travel tips for smooth arrival
  • QIFF 2026: Qatar's biggest food festival returns; kiosk registration now open
  • Ministry closes bakery for one month, seizes products of unknown origin
  • Traffic Directorate issues 30-day ultimatum for expired vehicle registrations

The extension aims to provide vehicle owners with sufficient time to complete the required procedures within the specified timeframe to avoid legal accountability.

This initiative underscores the Directorate's commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring all vehicles adhere to the nation's traffic regulations.

MENAFN28082025000063011010ID1109987471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search