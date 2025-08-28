Traffic Directorate Extends Grace Period For Expired Vehicle Registrations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic has announced an extension of the grace period for rectifying the status of vehicles with expired registrations.

Vehicles that have exceeded the legal period stipulated in Article (11) of Traffic Law No. (19) of 2007 are now granted an additional 60-day extension, effective from August 28, 2025.

This decision is based on the announcement issued on July 27, 2025, which initially required owners to rectify their status within 30 days. The period has now been extended by an additional 60 days starting from August 28, 2025.



The extension aims to provide vehicle owners with sufficient time to complete the required procedures within the specified timeframe to avoid legal accountability.

This initiative underscores the Directorate's commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring all vehicles adhere to the nation's traffic regulations.