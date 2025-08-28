President Of Kazakhstan Hosts Ceremony For Incoming Diplomatic Envoys

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received credentials from ambassadors of several countries, Trend reports via the President's press service.

At the Astana's Akorda residence, a ceremony was held for the presentation of credentials to the President of Kazakhstan by extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors from eight countries and a representative of the United Nations.

The credentials were presented by:

Ambassador of Ukraine Viktor Maiko;

Permanent Representative of the UN Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa;

Ambassador of the Republic of India Y.K. Silas Tangal;

Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Osman Mihaji;

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden Lars Stefan Eriksson;

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium Eric de Meyer;

Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sally Jane Axworthy;

Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia Dace Rutka;

Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia Levan Diasamidze.

In his welcoming speech, the President emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently pursues a multi-vector and balanced foreign policy. He noted that the country is open to constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Tokayev expressed confidence that the newly appointed ambassadors would contribute to strengthening and expanding partnership ties with Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission and conveyed his best wishes to the leaders of their countries.