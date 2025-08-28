Massive Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Climbs To 12, Including Three Children, With Around 50 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

According to him,“the death toll from the enemy attack has increased to 12 people. Unfortunately, among them are three children aged 2, 17, and 14.”

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klytschko clarified on television that about 50 victims needed medical attention, 40 of whom were hospitalized.

Russia's attack on Kyiv claims eight lives, Zelensky says

As reported by Ukrinform, Air Defense Forces destroyed 563 drones, one Kinzhal, seven Iskander missiles, and 18 X-101 missiles, which the Russians used to attack Ukraine on the evening of August 27.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .