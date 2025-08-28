Energy Facilities Damaged In Several Regions Due To Enemy Attack, Local Outages Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by NPC Ukrenergo.

“As a result of the enemy's overnight missile-drone attack, energy facilities in several regions were damaged. Consequently, there are local outages for consumers. Emergency repair works are ongoing, and some consumers were reconnected to the power supply by morning. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Ukrenergo noted that electricity consumption has been decreasing for the second day in a row. As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, it was 1.1% lower compared to the same time the previous day. The reason for this is clear weather across Ukraine, which ensures high efficiency of household solar power plants and thus reduces consumption from the general grid.

Considering weather conditions, the power system operator recommends shifting active electricity use to the period of maximum solar plant productivity from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

As reported, on the night of August 28, Air Defense Forces destroyed 563 Russian drones, one Kinzhal missile, seven Iskanders, and 18 Kh-101 missiles. In total, Russia launched 629 aerial weapons against Ukraine.

On the night of August 27, Russians attacked energy facilities in six regions.

