All UN Security Council Members, Except U.S., Call For Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (NNN-XINHUA) – All UN Security Council members, except the United States, yesterday called for an immediate ceasefire, as well as, the reversal of Israel's decision to expand its military operations in Gaza.

“We call for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire. We call for the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups. We call for a substantive surge of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza,” said the 14 countries in a joint statement.

The 14 countries also called on Israel to immediately reverse its decision to further expand its military operations in Gaza, with the aim of taking over Gaza City.

“This decision, which we reject, will inevitably worsen the already horrific humanitarian situation and endanger the lives of all civilians, including the hostages,” says the statement, read out by Trishala Simantini Persaud, Guyana's deputy permanent representative to the UN, and Ondina Blokar Drobic, Slovenia's deputy permanent representative to the UN.

The 14 countries are: Algeria, China, Denmark, France, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia and the United Kingdom.

The 14 countries said that, Israel must immediately and unconditionally lift all restrictions on aid delivery, including opening all land routes and allowing the United Nations and humanitarian partners to operate safely and at scale.

They said, humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence must be central to humanitarian action.

“Time is of the essence. The humanitarian emergency must be addressed without delay and Israel must reverse course,” says the statement.

The joint statement was issued, after the Security Council held a monthly briefing on the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, and in the context that the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Famine Review Committee on Friday confirmed that, famine is now occurring in Gaza governorate and is projected to expand further to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates in the Gaza Strip, by the end of Sept.

The 14 countries expressed their profound alarm and distress at the fact that famine has been officially confirmed in Gaza.

“This is a man-made crisis. The use of starvation as a weapon of war is clearly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” says the statement.“Famine in Gaza must be stopped immediately. International humanitarian law must be respected.”– NNN-XINHUA