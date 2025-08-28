Credit Finance Ltd To Launch Revolutionary Financial Project At SWIFT Sibos 2025

MENAFN - Pressat) Credit Finance Ltd, a rising force in global financial innovation, is set to unveil its latest strategic initiative at SWIFT Sibos 2025, the world's premier financial services conference, taking place this year in Frankfurt. The announcement will be led by Leonardo Bonetti, Director of Credit Finance Ltd, whose forward-thinking leadership continues to redefine the company's role in the international financial landscape.

The new project, titled“NOVA: Next-Gen Operational Value Architecture”, is designed to transform how institutions manage liquidity, compliance, and cross-border transactions. NOVA integrates AI-powered analytics with blockchain-based settlement protocols, offering a secure, scalable, and transparent infrastructure for financial institutions navigating increasingly complex regulatory and operational environments.

“Sibos is where the future of finance takes shape,” said Bonetti.“With NOVA, we're not just responding to industry challenges-we're anticipating them. This project reflects our commitment to building smarter, more resilient financial systems that empower institutions and protect consumers.”

NOVA's core features include real-time transaction monitoring, predictive risk modeling, and seamless integration with ISO 20022 messaging standards. The platform is built to support both traditional banking operations and emerging digital asset frameworks, making it a versatile solution for institutions seeking agility and compliance in a rapidly evolving market.

Credit Finance Ltd will begin phased deployment of NOVA in Q1 2026, with pilot programs already underway in select European and Southeast Asian markets. Early feedback from partner institutions has highlighted the platform's intuitive interface, robust security protocols, and measurable efficiency gains.

Bonetti's presentation at Sibos will take place on October 1st at the Innovation Theatre, where he will share insights into the development of NOVA and its potential to reshape financial operations globally. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations at Credit Finance Ltd's exhibition booth, featuring interactive modules and real-time simulations.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in London, Credit Finance Ltd has quickly established itself as a disruptor in the financial services sector. With a focus on digital transformation, regulatory intelligence, and client-centric solutions, the company continues to expand its footprint across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

As Sibos 2025 gathers the brightest minds in finance, Credit Finance Ltd's NOVA project stands as a testament to what's possible when innovation meets purpose.