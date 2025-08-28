Popular Kannada TV Anchor Anushree Gets Married To Roshan Near Bengaluru Wedding Pics Go Viral

After years of speculation about her marriage, popular Kannada television anchor and actress Anushree tied the knot with Roshan in a traditional ceremony on Thursday (August 28). The wedding, held at a picturesque resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, was a beautiful blend of culture, elegance, and joy. The mandap was adorned with fresh flowers, creating a vibrant atmosphere as the couple exchanged vows at 10:56 am in the presence of family, close friends, and industry well-wishers.

Who Is the Groom?

Anushree's husband, Roshan, is the son of Ramamurthy and Cecilia from Kodagu. The union marks a new beginning for the 37-year-old anchor, who has become a beloved face in Kannada households.

A Wedding Graced by Celebrities

Though private, the wedding was attended by several prominent personalities from the Kannada film and television industry. Raj B Shetty, Zee Business Head Raghavendra Hunsur, Kavya Sha, Chaitra J Achar, Sharan, Sonal Monteiro, and others graced the event and extended their blessings to the newlyweds.

Colorful Pre-Wedding Festivities

The celebrations began earlier with vibrant pre-wedding rituals. On the occasion of Gauri Ganesha festival, a grand Mehendi and Haldi ceremony took place, where Anushree and Roshan were seen glowing in traditional yellow attire. Photos and videos from the intimate ceremonies quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering the couple with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes.

Anushree's Journey in the Kannada Entertainment Industry

Anushree has had a successful career as one of Karnataka's most recognised anchors. She has hosted several popular Kannada television shows, participated in Bigg Boss Kannada, and also played the lead role in the movie Uppuhulli Khara. Known for her vibrant personality and natural hosting skills, she has built a strong connection with audiences across the state.

Behind the glamour lies Anushree's inspiring personal journey. Born in Mangaluru she faced hardships after her father left home during her childhood. Raised by her mother, Anushree took on family responsibilities at a young age, working hard to support her family. She even built a house for her mother, while her brother went on to establish his own hotel business. Having fulfilled her duties towards her family, Anushree has now embraced her new role as a wife.

A New Chapter of Togetherness

As Anushree begins this new journey with Roshan, the day marks more than just a personal milestone, it is a celebration of love, resilience, and tradition. Her fans, who have long admired her for her grace and talent, now join in the collective joy of seeing their favorite anchor step into married life.