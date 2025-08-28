Fact Check: Indian Navy Chief Targeted By Deepfake, Did Not Criticise Indian Govt Over Operation Sindoor

Bengaluru: A digitally altered video falsely portraying Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has surfaced on social media, sparking controversy and confusion. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that several Pakistan-linked accounts are disseminating the fake footage, which falsely claims that Admiral Tripathi criticized the Indian government for allegedly halting military operations during Operation Sindoor and leading to damage to the Indian Air Force. The manipulated clip appears to show Admiral Tripathi accusing the government of inaction during Operation Sindoor, and suggesting that this alleged hesitation led to avoidable losses for the Indian Air Force. The video has been widely circulated, particularly through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and messaging platforms. The PIB said that Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has never issued any remarks critical of the government in the context of Operation Sindoor, nor has he made any comments regarding inter-services issues involving the Indian Air Force.

🚨प्रोपेगेंडा से सावधान❗कुछ पाकिस्तान-समर्थित अकाउंट्स डिजिटल छेड़छाड़ कर नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल दिनेश कुमार त्रिपाठी का वीडियो फैला रहे हैं, जिसमें दिखाया जा रहा है कि नौसेना प्रमुख #OperationSindoor के दौरान सरकार पर कार्रवाई रोकने का आरोप लगा रहे हैं, और दावा कर रहे हैं कि... twitter/1Csn1LH7Uj

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 28, 2025

Cybersecurity experts have indicated that the video bears signs of deepfake technology, including subtle inconsistencies in lip-syncing, audio artifacts, and frame mismatches. The Navy and Defence Ministry are reportedly working with law enforcement and cybersecurity agencies to trace the source of the misinformation and take necessary legal action. This incident is part of a growing trend of coordinated disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining Indian military morale and sowing distrust among the public. Several of the accounts amplifying the video have been previously flagged for spreading anti-India propaganda and false narratives linked to adversarial foreign actors. Experts warn that such fake videos, especially when involving senior military officials, pose a serious national security risk by attempting to destabilize civil-military relations and erode public confidence in armed forces leadership.

What You Can Do

The public is urged to remain vigilant and not share unverified or sensational content on social media. If you come across suspicious videos or messages, report them to relevant platforms and check with verified government sources such as:



PIB Fact Check on X

Ministry of Defence Indian Navy Official Website