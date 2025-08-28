Juro & Wordsmith Agree Strategic Partnership To Deliver AI Automation Across The Contract Lifecycle

Juro and Wordsmith announce strategic partnership: the two platforms will integrate via Model Context Protocol (MCP), combining AI agents with end-to-end CLM

- Richard Mabey, CEO, JuroLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Juro and Wordsmith announce strategic partnership- The two platforms will integrate via Model Context Protocol (MCP), combining AI agents with end-to-end CLMFurther announcements expected as the partnership deepensJuro, the intelligent contracting platform, has signed a partnership with Wordsmith, the AI workspace for in-house teams. As part of the partnership, the two platforms will integrate, enabling mutual clients to leverage the best of both platforms as part of their legal tech stack.The partnership brings together two AI-native tools with a shared philosophy: that the key to better legal work is not simply to help lawyers do the same thing but faster. Instead, both Juro and Wordsmith work to enable business teams to self-serve on legal tasks with agentic AI.With the new integration, Juro's 550+ clients will be able to use Wordsmith as part of their core workflows. Further, Wordsmith clients will be able to sync easily with Juro's system of record and leverage Juro's AI tools via a first-of-its-kind MCP integration.The combined toolset brings powerful AI enablement to in-house legal teams. This includes AI contract review, AI data extraction, and AI agents across a wide range of use cases. With these systems integrated, legal teams can deliver unprecedented contract turnaround times while maintaining control over the end-to-end process.As part of the strategic partnership, the teams are exploring further opportunities for collaboration, including marketing the joint offering to new clients and deepening the integration further.Richard Mabey, CEO & Co-founder of Juro, said:“AI unlocks unprecedented opportunities for in-house legal, but the key is getting AI adopted. That means combining AI agents with existing workflows and embedding AI in existing tools. We are excited to partner with Wordsmith so we can deliver flexible AI automation across the whole contract lifecycle.”Ross McNairn, CEO & Co-founder of Wordsmith said:“We're thrilled to be partnering with Juro. They've consistently pushed the boundaries of what contract lifecycle management can be. This partnership is about more than integration; it's about giving legal teams the kind of intelligent automation that actually gets used day-to-day. Together, we're enabling legal and business teams to move faster, with less friction, and with total confidence.”Model context protocols (MCPs) are open protocols that standardize how applications provide context to large language models (LLMs).

