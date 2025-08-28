'Hridayapoorvam' X Review: Mohanlal Starrer Opens To Warm Reception On Onam Wins Hearts With Family Drama, Fun

The Onam festive season has once again brought fans to theatres in large numbers, and this year, the excitement is centred around Hridayapoorvam. The Malayalam film industry is abuzz as veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad reunites with superstar Mohanlal after nearly a decade. Their family entertainer, also featuring Malavika Mohanan in the lead, hit theatres on August 28, 2025, and opened to positive responses.

Sathyan Anthikad and Mohanlal share a legacy of creating evergreen Malayalam films such as T.P. Balagopalan M.A., Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, and Rasathanthram. With Hridayapoorvam, audiences had high hopes for another heartfelt narrative blending humour, emotion, and everyday truths-the director's hallmark style. Early reactions suggest that the duo has lived up to expectations.

Audience reactions pour in

Viewers who watched the film on release day shared that they had gone in with little anticipation but were pleasantly surprised by how engaging the story turned out to be, with some even calling it the clear Onam winner. Many cinema halls echoed with loud cheers when Mohanlal's introduction card showcased his past iconic films.

ഒരു പ്രതീക്ഷയുമില്ലാതെ കേറിയതാണ് പക്ഷെ 1st ഹാഫ് കഴിഞ്ഞതോടെ ഒരു കാര്യം പിടി കിട്ടി. ഇനി ഓണം വിന്നറേ അന്വേഷിച്ചു ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടണ്ട. #Hridayapoorvam twitter/t3RCvo9fhk

- ബാസിഗർ (@baazig4r) August 28, 2025

Fans appreciated the film for maintaining a perfect balance between drama and realism. They felt that it avoided unnecessary exaggeration, flowed at a steady pace, and carried the right mix of warmth and subtle humour. According to them, the performances were convincing, the narrative seamless, and the music and visuals well in sync with the film's overall tone, making it a must-watch.

#Hridayapoorvam Review: 3.75 ⭐ well-written, not dramatic, not draggy, not extravagant, that's how you should make a drama. the acting, the pacing, the background scores, the cinematography -- is just so on point Recommend ❤️🙏 twitter/mdnoUSTfys

- Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) August 28, 2025

Another section of the audience noted that the first half was particularly engaging, filled with nonstop energy and lighthearted moments. They pointed out that the chemistry between Mohanlal and Sangeeth Prathap stood out, generating constant laughter and keeping the theatre atmosphere lively throughout.

More about the film

Along with Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, Hridayapoorvam boasts an ensemble cast including Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, and Janardhanan.

The story has been penned by Akhil Sathyan, while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sonu TP. Cinematographer Anu Moothedath has handled the visuals, and the music is composed by acclaimed Tamil film composer Justin Prabhakaran. The film is produced by noted producer Anthony Perumbavoor.

With strong performances, refreshing humour, and Sathyan Anthikad's signature storytelling style, Hridayapoorvam has kicked off its theatrical journey on a high note this festive season.