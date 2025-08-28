'Does It Mean Other Indian Players Can Also Go To Play In Other Leagues?' Asks Chopra On Ashwin's IPL Retirement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Former India opener Aakash Chopra has raised questions about the broader implications of Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement from the Indian Premier League, asking whether the move made by him could pave the way for other Indian cricketers to participate in overseas T20 leagues.

On Wednesday, Ashwin announced that he has ended his IPL career and he would be exploring playing in franchise T20 leagues. Soon after, reports emerged from England that Ashwin might be part of The Hundred competition next year.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has said goodbye to the IPL as well, and he is now saying that he will go play the different leagues across the globe. He is charting a new course. His IPL career has been terrific, but all good stories come to an end, and his story ends here. Does it mean other Indian players can also go to play in other leagues?”

“Wherever he puts his name, he is going to get picked, and he will do very well. Indian players aren't allowed to play in the other leagues to save the novelty of the IPL. If you have to go and play elsewhere, you have to retire not just from international cricket, but also from the IPL, and that's a slightly big caveat. You can go and play somewhere else only if you say tata bye-bye to IPL money,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

Ashwin ended his IPL career as the league's fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps in 221 games coming at an economy rate of 7.2. Ashwin began and ended his IPL career with five-time champions and his home city based franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

Ashwin also played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and captained Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) in the IPL. He also amassed 833 runs with the bat in the IPL at a strike rate of 118, including hitting a fifty.

Before Ashwin, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had retired from the IPL after 2024 season and played in SA20 for Paarl Royals. Chopra also felt Ashwin is writing a different story and that his glorious IPL career should be lauded.

“There are very few players like that. Ravichandran Ashwin is doing something incredibly different. He is writing a different story as he is leaving despite having a Rs 9.75 crore IPL contract. Everyone cannot do that.”

“If someone is bought for less money, no one buys him outside either. If someone is getting good money here, why would he leave? Ashwin is charting a new course, and currently too many Indian players will not be a part of this course with him. Let's celebrate Ravichandran Ashwin. He has done incredible things with a clean action in a tough format for finger spinners. Constantly outthinking the batter - it seems like he hasn't bowled two similar balls,” he concluded.