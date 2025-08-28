Travel Vaccines Industry Outlook To 2034 By Vaccine Type, Disease Type, Application, Age Group, End Use, And Region
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$12.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising outbound or international travel
3.2.1.2 Growing awareness of preventive measures
3.2.1.3 Advancements in vaccine formulation and production efficiency
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Logistical & infrastructure challenges
3.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory approval process
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Customized & combination vaccines
3.2.3.2 Growing travel and tourism
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Pipeline analysis
3.5 Technology landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.3.1 North America
4.3.2 Europe
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vaccine Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Mono vaccines
5.3 Combination vaccines
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Disease Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Hepatitis A
6.3 Meningococcal diseases
6.4 Influenza
6.5 Diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus (DPT)
6.6 Rabies
6.7 Yellow fever
6.8 Typhoid
6.9 Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR)
6.10 Hepatitis B
6.11 Other disease types
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Outbound travel
7.3 Domestic travel
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Age Group, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Pediatric
8.3 Adult
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Hospitals
9.2.1 Public
9.2.2 Private
9.3 Specialty clinics
9.4 Other end use
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Netherlands
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 Middle East and Africa
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bavarian Nordic
11.2 Bharat Biotech
11.3 CSL
11.4 Dynavax Technologies
11.5 Emergent BioSolutions
11.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
11.7 Meiji Group
11.8 Merck
11.9 Pfizer
11.10 Sanofi
11.11 Serum Institute of India
11.12 Valneva SE
