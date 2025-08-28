Irayple Won Two Major Awards And Secured A Spot On The Prestigious 2025 Zhejiang Manufacturing Excellence List

Recognized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Economy & IT

Listed in the 2025 Zhejiang Manufacturing Excellence

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iRAYPLE Won Two Major Awards and Secured a Spot on the Prestigious 2025 Zhejiang Manufacturing Excellence ListRecognized with Dual Honors in Robotics ApplicationsiRAYPLE's Comprehensive Smart Logistics Solution for Photovoltaic Module Manufacturing was recognized as a Typical Robotics Application Scenario, while iRAYPLE itself was named a Benchmark Enterprise for Robotics+ Applications by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology.These honors underscore iRAYPLE's technological strength and its ability to deliver large-scale intelligent material-handling solutions for complex industrial settings.Listed in the 2025 Zhejiang Manufacturing Excellence ListIn addition, iRAYPLE earned a place on the 2025 "Zhejiang Manufacturing Excellence" list after passing rigorous enterprise application, expert review, and qualification assessments.The shortlisted project - the Cluster-Coordinated Intelligent Material Handling Robot System - features high flexibility, efficiency, and reliability. Already deployed at scale by leading enterprises, it enables multi-task collaboration in complex operations and represents a significant step toward smarter, higher-quality industrial development.These milestones highlight our commitment to advancing smart logistics, automation, and intelligent manufacturing - empowering factories to become smarter and more efficient.About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

