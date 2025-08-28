Lulu Hypermarket Brings Back Exciting 10/15/20/30 Promotion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has announced the return of its much awaited 10/15/20/30 promotion, offering shoppers another season of exceptional savings.

The promotion runs until September 10, 2025, giving customers the chance to enjoy unbeatable discounts on more than 2,000 products across a wide range of categories including grocery, fresh food, fruits, vegetables, household essentials, textiles, footwear, cosmetics, sports items, home décor, stationery, toys, and selected electronics.

Throughout the campaign, shoppers can explore an extensive selection of products, thoughtfully curated to meet the everyday needs and lifestyle preferences of Lulu's valued patrons. From daily essentials to delightful treats, the promotion combines quality with affordability, ensuring an elevated shopping experience.

A Lulu spokesperson shared their excitement about the campaign, stating:“The 10/15/20/30 Promotion has always been a tremendous success. Each year, we strive to expand our product range to better serve the needs of our customers and enrich their overall shopping experience.”

To add even more value, Lulu's Hot Food and Bakery sections are introducing innovative combo offers, featuring flavors from Arabic, Western, Chinese, South Indian, and North Indian cuisines, along with an enticing array of freshly baked delights.

With schools reopening, this promotion also arrives at the perfect time for families to stock up on back-to-school essentials, as well as gifts, chocolates, nuts, garments, and other household needs - all at affordable prices.

Furthermore, the Back-to-School Savers Promotion provides a complete range of academic and lifestyle essentials under one roof. From stationery and gadgets to backpacks, footwear, and lunchboxes, the collection covers every student's need, running until September 8, 2025.

Additionally, the Fashion Store Promotion, valid until 6 September 2025, showcases a wide selection of fashion apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, including T-shirts, dresses, handbags, children's wear, and footwear.

Further enhancing the shopping excitement, an exclusive e-raffle campaign is also underway at all LuLu Hypermarkets in Qatar, giving customers the chance to win a brand-new 2025 MG-ZS Car (1.5LTR STD Blue) along with LuLu gift vouchers worth QR400 for 10 winners.

Shoppers will receive an e-raffle coupon with every purchase of Parachute Advansed beauty products worth QR20. The campaign continues until October 4, 2025, with the grand draw scheduled for October 6, 2025 at LuLu Hypermarket, D-Ring Road, Doha.