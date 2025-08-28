Ellis Martin Report: Resolution Minerals (ASX:RML): Idaho Gold & Critical Metals Project Positioned For U.S. Supply Chain Growth

In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, Ellis sits down with Craig Lindsay, CEO of U.S. Operations for Resolution Minerals (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF). The conversation dives into the company's newly acquired Horse Heaven Project in Idaho - a polymetallic asset with gold, antimony, tungsten, and silver - and why it matters for the future of critical and precious minerals in America.

With Idaho ranked among the top mining jurisdictions in the U.S., and Resolution's project located next to Perpetua's Stibnite Mine (a $2B development), the stage is set for significant growth. Resolution is strategically positioning itself at the center of the domestic supply chain for critical materials - essential for renewables, defense, and national security.

Key Topics Covered:

Craig Lindsay's Appointment

Craig discusses stepping in as CEO of U.S. Operations and why this moment is pivotal both personally and professionally.

Company Overview

Resolution Minerals' dual listing (ASX & OTCQB), its shift into critical metals, and the rationale behind acquiring Horse Heaven.

Strategic Metals & National Security

Why antimony and tungsten are vital to defense, renewable energy, and manufacturing - and the urgent need for U.S. domestic supply as China halts exports.

Idaho's Mining Advantage

Ranked #6 in the U.S. (Fraser Institute), Idaho's pro-business policies, infrastructure buildout, and Governor Brad Little's SPEED Act for faster permitting make it a world-class jurisdiction.

Stibnite Mine Synergy

Infrastructure like all-weather access roads and upgraded transmission lines being built for Perpetua's Stibnite Mine directly benefit Horse Heaven. Geology between the two projects is nearly identical, offering exploration upside.

Investor Outlook

Resolution is advancing from the ASX to U.S. capital markets via the OTCQB, with sights set on a future NASDAQ uplist.

Backing from Roth Capital and Washington-based lobbyist Thorn Run Partners positions Resolution to engage with the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and Idaho's congressional delegation.

U.S. government programs, including billions in funding for critical metals projects, may present future opportunities.

Exploration & Growth Plans

Current drilling at Horse Heaven (10-20 holes, 2025 program).

Expanded 2026 program: 40-50,000 feet of drilling.

Metallurgical testing of tungsten ore and historical dumps.

Historic production: Antimony during WWI, WWII, and Korean War; tungsten until the 1980s.

Historic (non-43-101) gold resource of 200-300K oz, with expansion potential at Golden Gate target (3 km long x 0.5 km wide, 2-3M oz potential).

Team Strength

Exploration veterans with direct Perpetua experience.

Strong Idaho relationships and permitting expertise.

On-the-ground execution capacity for large-scale programs.

Why It Matters:

Critical Metals Security: Antimony & tungsten are on the U.S. critical list. Domestic supply chains must reduce reliance on foreign (especially Chinese) sources.

Gold Upside: With prices above $3,400/oz, the project offers exposure to a strong commodity cycle.

Jurisdiction: Idaho offers regulatory clarity, strong infrastructure, and bipartisan support for responsible mining.

Timing: With Stibnite fully permitted and advancing, Resolution's Horse Heaven Project becomes a natural extension story - with geology, infrastructure, and market interest aligned.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

-p alt="Ellis Martin Report" src="http://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37546en.jpg" style="float:left; height:31px; margin:5px; width:120px" />The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

