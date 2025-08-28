Al Rayyan Municipality Removes 83 Abandoned Vehicles And Equipment In Al Sailiya Area

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan Municipality, represented by the General Control Department of the Municipal Inspection Division, carried out an extensive campaign to remove abandoned cabins, vehicles, and equipment in the Al Sailiya area in accordance with Law No. 18 of 2017 on Public Cleanliness.

The campaign resulted in the removal of 83 abandoned vehicles, equipment, and machinery, along with the issuance of violation reports in accordance with the law.

The initiative is part of the municipality's efforts to preserve the aesthetic and civil appearance of the area and falls under the“My Sustainable City” initiative, launched by Al Rayyan Municipality in 2025 to reinforce compliance with municipal laws and regulations.

Al Rayyan Municipality affirmed that it will continue its inspection and awareness campaigns to maintain public cleanliness and urged vehicle owners to avoid leaving abandoned vehicles in public areas, which can cause environmental damage and degrade the visual appearance of neighbourhoods.