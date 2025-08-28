Palestinian Journalists Honoured With Nelson Mandela Human Rights Award In Canada

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Ottawa / PNN /

Palestinian Journalists Syndicate President Nasser Abu Bakr has received the Nelson Mandela Human Rights Award on behalf of the syndicate from Canada's Unifor union during its constitutional convention in Vancouver.

The award, the highest honour granted by Unifor, recognises the courageous and continuous frontline reporting by Palestinian journalists on the war in Gaza despite the grave risks and threats they face.

Unifor National President Lana Payne said:“We are proud to grant this award to the syndicate for the incredible work they are doing and the sacrifices they are making to ensure the world knows the truth about what is happening in Gaza.”

She added:“Journalists face constant danger as they strive to report on the crimes and atrocities committed against Palestinians. They show immense courage in continuing their work in the face of bombs, bullets and starvation.”

Abu Bakr said:“It is an honour to have our colleagues' work recognised. Gaza's journalists are telling the story to the world, but sadly many have themselves become the story as the death toll keeps rising. These brave journalists are the only witnesses to the atrocities, including starvation, while Israel bars foreign media - all in order to uncover the truth and share these vital stories.”

Payne stressed that Unifor continues to condemn the killing of journalists in Gaza, including the deaths of six reporters when Israeli warplanes struck Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, killing at least 20 people. The victims included five journalists working for Reuters, the Associated Press, Palestine TV, Al Jazeera and other outlets.

Earlier this month, Al Jazeera's Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qreiqa, along with cameramen Ibrahim Zahir and Mohamed Noufal, were killed when Israeli shelling hit their press tent near a Gaza hospital. Freelance photojournalist Moamen Alaywa and freelance reporter Mohamed al-Khaldi were also killed in the same attack.

Unifor said the targeting of journalists constitutes a war crime and a blatant assault on press freedom, urging the International Criminal Court to conduct a full investigation and hold the Israeli government accountable.

“We denounce the systematic killings of Palestinian journalists, which are taking place as Israel prepares to seize control of Gaza amid a deepening famine crisis,” Payne said.

She added that Unifor continues to press the Canadian government to take urgent action to end the genocide in Palestine by securing an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

The syndicate said the award highlights the harsh conditions under which Palestinian journalists and media workers continue to operate, while strengthening their resolve to carry out their mission on the ground. It also honours those who have sacrificed everything, including their lives, for their cause and their right to press freedom.

Unifor is Canada's largest private-sector union, representing 320,000 workers across economic sectors. It advocates for workers' rights, equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, pushing for progressive change towards a better future.