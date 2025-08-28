EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Results of the Ringmetall Group in the first half of 2025 characterized by a challenging market environment and acquisitions

Group revenue up 7.2 percent to EUR 97.4 million

EBITDA of EUR 12.2 million, 8.9 percent below the previous year's level Integration of newly acquired companies is moving forward Munich, August 28, 2025 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, has kept its business development largely stable in the first half of 2025 despite a challenging market environment. The main driver for the increase in consolidated revenues by 7.2 percent to EUR 97.4 million was the expansion of the scope of consolidation in the fourth quarter of 2024 and in the first quarter of 2025.“By strengthening the Liner unit and successfully integrating our latest acquisitions, we are setting important strategic impulses for future development” explains Christoph Petri, Spokesman of the Executive Board of Ringmetall SE. At EUR 12.2 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 8.9 percent below the previous year's level (H1 2024: EUR 13.4 million). The EBITDA margin as a percentage of total output decreased to 12.5 percent (H1 2024: 14.8 percent), mainly due to the expansion of the scope of consolidation and increased IT and freight costs. The key figures for business development in the reporting period are as follows: IFRS, in EUR thousand H1 2025 H1 2024 ∆ [abs.] ∆ [%] Group revenue 97,372 90,804 6,568 7.2% Total output (TO)) 97,543 90,273 7,270 8.1% Gross profit 52,160 48,155 4,005 8.3% Gross profit margin (on TO) 53.5% 53.3% EBITDA 12,163 13,355 -1,192 -8.9% EBITDA margin (on TO) 12.5% 14.8% EBIT 6,917 9,330 -2,413 -25.9% EBIT margin (on TO) 7.1% 10.3% The Closure Systems unit, in which the company produces clamping rings, drum lids and other accessories for industrial drums, achieved revenues of EUR 58.8 million, which corresponds to a share of 60.3 percent. The impact of declining steel prices and subdued demand was clearly noticeable in the revenue development. EBITDA amounted to EUR 9.9 million. In the Liner business unit, in which Ringmetall produces inner sleeves for industrial drums and other packaging units as well as packaging solutions for the beverage industry (e.g. bag-in-box systems), segment revenues amounted to EUR 38.6 million, which corresponds to a share of 39.7 percent of Group revenues. The acquisitions of the previous year and the acquisition of Hutek Oy in Finland had a positive impact on revenues and earnings. Demand for large container and liquid liners continued to develop positively, with the development of Peak Packaging in particular underpinning this positive trend. In detail, the development of the business units was as follows: IFRS, in EUR thousand 2025 Closure systems Revenue 58,746 Total output (TO) 58,736 EBITDA 9,888 EBITDA margin (on TO) 16.8% Liner Revenue 38,626 Total output (TO) 38,807 EBITDA 5,804 EBITDA margin (on TO) 15.0% For the 2025 financial year, the Group continues to adhere to its forecast of consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 180 million to EUR 200 million with EBITDA of EUR 21 million to EUR 28 million. The forecast is based on unchanged raw material prices. This does not include effects from acquisitions planned for the remainder of the year, including the resulting transaction costs. The Management Board assesses the market environment for further acquisitions as positive and believes that the Group remains well positioned to take advantage of attractive opportunities in the market. The complete Interim Report 2025 is available for download on the company's website. Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its subsidiaries can be found at . Contact: Ringmetall SE Phone: +49 (0) 89 45 220 98 0 E-mail: ... About the Ringmetall Group Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces highly secure closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition, Ringmetall offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Finland as well as China and the USA.

