Vodafone Qatar Launches 'You Deserve It!' Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has announced its expansion of Postpaid services through its bold new 'You Deserve It!' campaign, introducing new connectivity and digital lifestyle offerings to meet the evolving needs of our New Unlimited+ plan customers. These enhancements mark a strategic shift in Vodafone's positioning to a holistic provider of mobility and digital lifestyle solutions, underpinned by the strength and reliability of its mobile network.

Following the launch of its Unlimited+ Postpaid plans, Vodafone Qatar continues to elevate consumer experience through its new campaign, by delivering greater value and rewarding customers for their continued loyalty. The New Unlimited+ plans have been carefully developed to resonate with consumers and their evolving needs, offering seamless access to a trusted mobile network alongside a curated selection of benefits that complement their digital lifestyles, both at home and abroad.

As part of the 'You Deserve It!' campaign, Vodafone Qatar has enhanced its New Unlimited+ connectivity plans, by increasing the Global Roaming Data in the New Unlimited+ plan from 5GB to 10GB.

The company also refined its New Unlimited+ portfolio with clear tiers to reward their most loyal customers: New Unlimited+ for local calls and data, New Unlimited Premium+ for local and GCC, and New Unlimited+ Platinum and VIP offering“Roam Like Home” benefits in the GCC and 30 countries. Alongside this, the new plans will also offer exclusive lifestyle benefits, including:

Call + is added to all New Unlimited+ plans, allowing customers to make calls anywhere in the World using their My Vodafone App while roaming. This innovative app-to-number call feature provides significant value and is unique to Vodafone Qatar customers when roaming.

Vodafone World benefits are now exclusively available to all of the New Unlimited+ plan customers.

These selectable lifestyle benefits include partnerships with well-known brands such as Google Play, Apple Store, Huawei AppGallery purchase credit, Snoonu, Uber, and YouTube Premium and Karti Gaming discounts such as Xbox, PlayStation and Steam and more.

These new offerings underline Vodafone's commitment to providing innovative solutions and support for customers' additional lifestyle needs, backed by a stable and reliable network.

Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer at Vodafone Qatar, said:“The 'You Deserve It!' campaign is a celebration of our customers- giving them the recognition, value, and rewards they truly deserve. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to continually meeting their demands and enabling their digital-first lifestyles. The new and enhanced plans provide a cutting-edge suite of tailored solutions that will enable our consumers to stay connected and enjoy what matters most to them with the utmost convenience and flexibility. Our ongoing efforts to identify ways we can utilise the latest technology through lifestyle perks and services demonstrate our capabilities beyond telecommunications services.

He continued:“Vodafone Qatar has made significant investments to enhance and expand its core infrastructure, including both wireless and fibre networks, which are now faster and more extensive than ever."

The official further added that "These advancements enable us to better serve our customers across Qatar, benefiting both consumers and businesses alike.”