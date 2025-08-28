IIA Qatar Hosts Online Webinar On 'Information Technology Auditing Skills For Internal Auditors'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Qatar successfully hosted a high-impact webinar titled 'How to Talk Tech: A Guide for Non-IT Auditors' presented by international speaker from USA Robert Berry, attracting over 95 internal audit professionals from across sectors in Qatar.

The webinar was hosted by IIA Qatar Board Members. Omair Arfeen hosted the webinar with Girish Jain welcomed all the honorables attendees. The speaker Robert Berry is a 3-time Internal Audit Beacon Award recipient, international speaker, and best-selling author of Ask Better Questions, Get Better Answers, Perform Better Audits.

In the session he highlighted the importance of IT audits in all organizational processes, emphasizing that understanding technology is no longer optional but essential for internal auditors to ensure robust governance and risk management.

Robert simplified complex IT concepts, breaking them down into practical skills that auditors can directly apply in their work. Attendees learned how to identify IT risks, interpret technical systems, and evaluate controls, enabling them to perform audits with greater confidence and accuracy.

The session received high engagement, with participants appreciating the practical approach that made IT more accessible for non-IT professionals. The Webinar concluded with an interactive Q&A session facilated by Omair Arfeen – Seminar Chair, IIA Qatar.