Protesters throw stones at Argentina’s leader during campaign event
(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei was struck by stones while campaigning on Wednesday in Buenos Aires province ahead of local elections scheduled for September 7.
The incident took place as Milei addressed supporters from an open-top vehicle in Lomas de Zamora. A group of protesters threw stones at the presidential convoy, prompting security personnel to swiftly remove Milei and place him in an armored car.
Although Milei was unharmed, a bystander sustained minor injuries. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the attack.
Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed that no members of the official delegation were injured and blamed the Peronist opposition for the incident.
The government attributed the attack to political groups associated with former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.
"CIVILIZATION OR BARBARISM...KIRCHNERISM NEVER AGAIN," Milei wrote on the US social media company X’s platform following the attack.
Kirchner or her affiliated groups did not immediately respond publicly.
The September 7 elections in Buenos Aires province are viewed as a key test for Milei’s administration. Being Argentina’s most populous province, the results will carry significant implications for both local and national politics, as the ruling La Libertad Avanza party competes against the main Peronist opposition for provincial legislature seats.
The ruling party sees the vote as a confirmation of Milei’s reform agenda, while opposition forces view it as a chance to challenge the government.
