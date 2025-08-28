FDA Limits COVID-19 Vaccine Access For Healthy Children And Adults - Here's What You Need To Know
“The American people demanded science, safety, and common sense. This framework delivers all three,” Kenned wrote on social media.Restrictions for younger populations
The new guidance allows all seniors to receive the updated vaccines, but younger adults and children may only be vaccinated if they have at least one high-risk health condition, such as asthma or obesity. Pfizer's vaccine will no longer be available for children under five, as the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for that age group. Moderna's Spikevax remains available for children as young as six months, but only for those with serious health conditions. Novavax's protein-based vaccine is approved for individuals 12 and older under similar restrictions.Targeting new virus variants
The updated vaccines are designed to target the LP.8.1 coronavirus subtype, a recently dominant version of the virus. Pfizer and Moderna expect doses to be available within days, while Novavax anticipates distribution in early fall.Access and Coverage Challenges
The risk-based approach may create barriers for millions of Americans. Patients under 65 may need to provide documentation of a qualifying health condition, a process complicated by the fact that most vaccinations are administered by pharmacists, who often cannot collect such information. Insurance coverage may also vary, potentially requiring out-of-pocket costs of $150 or more for those not considered high-risk.Debate among medical experts
Some groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have criticized the new limits, warning that healthy children may be blocked from receiving vaccines that could protect them. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized that vaccines will still be“available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment