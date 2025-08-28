Trump Aide Navarro Blames India For Ukraine Conflict, Calls It 'PM Modi's War': 'India, Act Like Biggest Democracy'
In an interview with Bloomberg Television's Balance of Power, Peter Navarro said India's oil purchase from Russia funds Vladimir Putin war and puts pressure on America to help Ukraine financially.'US FUNDING MODI'S WAR': TRUMP AIDE
Referring to the Ukraine war as“PM Modi's war”, Peter Navarro said Ukraine demands financial help from the United States and Europe as Russia continues to batter it.Also Read | Finland President Stubb seeks PM Modi's support for peace in Ukraine
“Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says give us more money [for its war]. Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers and businesses lose, workers lose because India's high tariffs cause jobs, income and higher wages. The taxpayer lose because we got to fund Modi's war,” Peter Navarro said.Also Read | India's counter to Trump's 50% tariff: Delhi plans outreach programmes in 40 nations to push textile export 'INDIANS ARROGANT': PETER NAVARRO
Trump's aide also called India“arrogant” over prioritising its energy needs and advised it to“side with democracies.”
He said,“The Indians are so arrogant about this. They say we don't have higher tariffs. It's our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want . India, you're the biggest democracy in the world. Okay? Act like one. Side with the democracies.”Also Read | What forced the US govt to leave Indian pharma out of the 50% tax bracket?
Navarro further attacked India for smoothening its ties with China, expressing his frustration over India's growing relations with Moscow and Beijing, whom he labelled as "authoritarians."
"You're getting in bed with the authoritarians. China, you've been at quiet war with them for decades. They invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. These are not your friends, folks. Okay? And the Russians, I mean, come on," Navarro told Bloomberg.
Peter Navarro's comments have come hours after the 50 per cent tariffs on India came into affect on August 27. The US had earlier announced 25 per cent tariffs on India and increased it to 50 per cent for India's Russian ties.
India has criticised the move, calling it“unjustified and unreasonable.”
