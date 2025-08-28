Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Centre Extends Import Duty Exemption On Cotton Till December 2025

2025-08-28 03:34:23
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Central Government has extended the import duty exemption on cotton till 31st December 2025, pushing the earlier deadline of 30th September, 2025.

This decision has been taken to ensure better availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday, August 28.

“To augment availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, the Central Government had temporarily exempted the import duty on cotton from 19th August 2025 till 30th September, 2025. In order to support exporters further, the Central Government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from 30th September 2025 till 31st December 2025,” the official statement said.

