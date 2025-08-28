Bengaluru Set For Showers Through Week IMD Issues 'Red Alert' In Parts Of Karnataka For Next Few Days
Humidity will remain high, between 65% and 95%, adding to discomfort despite the moderate temperatures. On August 30, cloudy skies with possible showers are forecast, followed by increased rainfall towards the end of the month. Showers are likely on August 31and may continue into September 1.
The weather agency has also issued a“red alert” for extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, adding that the heavy showers will likely continue till September 2.What About the Coastal Karnataka Forecast?
According to the daily weather report from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in coastal Karnataka. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, while heavy to very heavy showers are also likely in Uttara Kannada.What is the Prediction for North Interior Karnataka?
In north interior Karnataka, heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are likely at isolated places in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Belagavi. Light to moderate rain, along with gusty winds, is forecast at most places across Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Raichur.
In south interior Karnataka, heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected at one or two places in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most locations in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara.
