Optical Illusion: You Have An IQ Of 150 If You Can Find The Number 696 Within 10 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusions are making waves on the internet. Thousands of people have made brain teasers their favorite pastime, as these challenges allow observers to improve their concentration and observation skills. If you like to put your observation skills to the test, we have one such challenge for you. All players have to do is locate 696 in the grid within just 10 seconds.

Also read: Optical illusion: Only 1 out of 20 people can find the odd number in this grid of 727 within 10 seconds

Optical illusion: Find 696 among 686s

At first glance, there is a grid containing the number 686. It seems like 686 is occupying every nook and cranny of the viral optical illusion. However, the number 696 is somewhere cleverly hidden among 686s. All players must do is find the odd number in just 10 seconds.

Hint: It is not at the center of the image. Try to remain calm and thoroughly scan the optical illusion to find the answer within 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Even though the challenge appeared easy initially, most of the players were left confused.

Also read: With Love, Meghan back on Netflix with Season 2; Meghan Markle jokes about 'secret' third child

Optical illusion: Answer

Even though the challenge appeared easy initially, most of the players were left confused. As 696 and 686 are strikingly identical, many people failed to notice 696 in this grid. However, those who remained calm figured out the puzzle in just 10 seconds. Shift your attention to the right side of the grid. If you watch carefully, 696 is located in the 10th column and fourth row.

FAQs Where is 696 located in the viral optical illusion?

In this viral optical illusion, 696 is located in the 10th column and fourth row.

Why did so many people fail to spot 696 among 686s in this brain teaser?

Since 696 and 686 appear highly identical, many people failed to notice 696 within 10 seconds.

How can I get faster at solving viral optical illusions?

Learn to expect the unexpected and remain calm. With practice, you will get faster at solving viral optical illusions over time.

How do optical illusions help our minds?

Optical illusions teach us to observe things beyond mere appearance. It allows us to think outside the box, which ultimately strengthens our cognitive agility and observation skills.