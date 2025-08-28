PM Modi Grieves Loss Of Lives Due To Landslides Near Vaishno Devi: 'Administration Assisting...'
Calling the incident 'saddening', PM Modi also wished speedy recovery for those who were injured in the deadly landslide near Vaishno Devi, which jolted the country on Tuesday.
“The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he said.
The Prime Minister noted that the administration is assisting the affected individuals.
“The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being.”
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
