Socialbox.Biz's Long-Standing IT Reuse Innovation Drives Increased Impact With London Companies

MENAFN - Pressat) SocialBox, a London-based Community Interest Company (CIC) specialising in secure reuse before corporate IT recycling solutions.

LONDON, UK – SocialBox, a London-based Community Interest Company (CIC), is reporting a strong initial response from businesses embracing its call to prioritize IT reuse over scrapping.

The recently launched "Call SocialBox Before You Scrap It" campaign has resonated with companies committed to enhancing their social and environmental impact. "We're seeing a growing understanding among London businesses that reusing functional IT equipment delivers tangible benefits beyond traditional recycling," says Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.



Building on over a decade of commitment to sustainable tech reuse, SocialBox reports a positive initial response from London's business community following its recent renewed call to action to prioritise donating usable IT equipment before recycling or scrapping it.



By partnering with SocialBox, businesses are not only diverting valuable resources from landfills but also reducing their Scope 3 CO2 emissions ( reducing your supply chain carbon footprint ) – significantly cutting the environmental impact compared to recycling disposal. SocialBox securely wipes donated devices and upgrades them with open-source software, making them suitable for redistribution to individuals and communities in need.

The call for businesses to donate usable tech has been a core part of SocialBox's mission for over a decade. However, a recent campaign, "Call SocialBox Before You Scrap It", was launched to more actively promote this message.

The initiative is already creating positive change within the community. Through partnerships with local charities and organizations like Age UK London and C4WS, SocialBox is providing access to essential technology for:



Older adults facing digital exclusion unable to afford computer hardware or software.

Individuals experiencing homelessness moving into permanent accommodation and seeking to rebuild their lives. Refugees integrating into British society.

The reuse of laptops and other IT equipment is proving to be a lifeline, empowering these individuals to access education, job opportunities, and stay connected with loved ones.

As noted in a recent case study, a laptop provided to Dean by SocialBox through another charitable partnership helped him secure employment in London.

SocialBox is also expanding its programs, including the recently launched CompTIA+ certification initiative, which provides training and opportunities for disadvantaged individuals to enter the IT workforce.

The Call for Continued Partnership

While the initial response to the recent campaign has been positive, SocialBox emphasizes that there's still a significant amount of work to be done to truly maximize the benefits of sustainable tech reuse. The organization continues to call on London businesses of all sizes to consider partnering with them and join the "reuse before corporate IT recycling" social and ethical innovation.

## How Businesses Can Get Involved:

Businesses can engage with SocialBox by prioritising the reuse of IT equipment, donating devices through a seamless collection process that includes secure data wiping, and sponsoring initiatives like tech labs and training programs. By participating, businesses contribute to environmental sustainability and social inclusion.

Contact:

## More Information and Notes #####



For more details on the benefits of IT reuse before recycling , including reducing Scope 3 emissions, please visit SocialBox's corporate impact page or our other press releases on Pressat.

### Q&A ###

## About SocialBox:



SocialBox is a Community Interest Company (CIC) specializing in secure IT reuse and disposal solutions. We work with corporations and universities to transform used technology into tools for digital inclusion, preventing waste and empowering communities.





