At Least Seven People Missing In Kyiv After Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on television, according to Ukrinform.

“The third entrance of the five-story building has been destroyed. Now, we have information about seven people missing from this building,” Klymenko said.

According to him, there are no children among these people.

He noted that two missile strikes hit this building, and the number of damaged cars may indicate the use of cluster munitions.

Klymenko added that 60 investigative and operational teams are currently working at the site. A total of 500 rescuers, 1,000 police officers, and more than 100 units of engineering and other equipment are working throughout the city of Kyiv.

“There are about 20 locations in the city of Kyiv where rescuers are currently working. Of course, the police have completely cordoned off all the impact sites so that we can guard these buildings around the clock,” Klymenko said.

As reported, Russian troops carried out a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of August 28.

Eight people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the massive Russian strike.

