Uzbekistan Launches Cutting-Edge Gas Block Production Plant In Urgench
The facility, designed to manufacture up to 200,000 cubic meters of gas blocks annually using the autoclave method, marks a significant step in expanding the region's construction materials industry.
The enterprise combines imported technology with local resources, as equipment was supplied from China, while quartz sand, lime, cement, and gypsum are sourced from domestic producers. Exports valued at $3 million a year are expected to Central Asian markets, strengthening Uzbekistan's role as a supplier of construction materials in the region.
Alongside the economic impact, the project has created 200 new jobs, mostly for young people. At the opening ceremony, regional khokim Zhurabek Rakhimov joined veterans and members of the local community to highlight the importance of the plant for Urgench's development.
