NHRI Hosts Dialogue Session On The Role Of The Arab Network Of National Human Rights Institutions

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 27 August 2025: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) hosted a dialogue session titled 'The Role of the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions', as part of the official visit of the Network to the UAE, aimed to strengthen institutional cooperation and expand opportunities for collaboration in the field of human rights.

The session was moderated by H.E. Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, who emphasised that convening these dialogues reflects the Institution's commitment to fostering constructive engagement and openness to both regional and international experiences. He further underlined that regional cooperation in the field of human rights is a key driver in advancing the principles of justice, equality, and the protection of human dignity—values deeply aligned with the UAE's vision and approach.

Delivering the keynote address, H.E. Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali, Secretary-General of the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions, highlighted the Network's efforts to support member institutions and enhance regional coordination on human rights issues.

Participants also discussed a range of key topics, including strengthening coordination mechanisms among national human rights institutions, expanding training and capacity-building initiatives, and exploring approaches to address emerging human rights challenges at both the regional and international levels.

