Ministry Of Awqaf To Organise Hadith Listening Session Today

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, will hold the third session of its Hadith Listening Series today (Thursday, August 28, 2025) at the Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Thani Mosque (M.S. 1234) in Muraikh – Al Furousiya area.

The session is titled“Majlis Sama' Fadl al-Salat 'ala al-Nabi (PBUH) (The Virtue of Sending Blessings upon the Prophet), based on the narration of Judge Ismail bin Ishaq al-Jahdami.

The session will begin after Maghrib prayer and continue after Isha prayer, with the participation of Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Al Mahmoud and Sheikh Dr. Adel Hassan Al-Harazi. A designated space has been allocated for women, and the event is open to the public. Participants will also receive certification of attendance (Ijazah bi'l-Sama') as recognition of their commitment to engaging in these scholarly gatherings.

The department emphasised that organising such hadith listening councils reflects the Ministry's efforts to preserve and promote the Islamic intellectual heritage.

These gatherings aim to revive a tradition deeply rooted in Islamic scholarship, highlighting the importance of transmitting knowledge through direct narration (sama'). They also serve to reinforce the connection of Muslims with the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and enrich Islamic cultural life as part of the broader revival of heritage.

The choice of this session's theme underscores the significance of sending blessings upon the Prophet (PBUH), a practice commanded by Allah in the Qur'an:“Indeed, Allah and His angels send blessings upon the Prophet. O you who believe, send blessings upon him and greet him with peace.” [Al-Ahzab: 56].

The gathering seeks to strengthen love for the Prophet (PBUH) in the hearts of Muslims and remind them of the profound spiritual and social benefits of frequently invoking blessings upon him.

According to the organisers, these councils serve as a bridge between generations in receiving authentic religious knowledge from trusted sources.

They combine the acts of worship through reading and remembrance with the preservation of the Ummah's scholarly legacy, transmitted with connected chains of narration.

Such initiatives enrich the intellectual and spiritual life of the community while reaffirming the role of mosques as centres of religious learning and guidance.