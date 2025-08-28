Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NCSA Organises Awareness Workshop In Cooperation With Qatar Voluntary Center

2025-08-28 03:02:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), represented by the National Cyber Security Academy, organised an awareness workshop in cooperation with the Qatar Voluntary Center, with the aim of promoting cybersecurity awareness and digital safety among various segments of society.
During the workshop, the agency presented an overview of its objectives and programmes, an introduction to cybersecurity, common cyberattacks and ways to protect against them, as well as a set of security tips to follow.
The workshop aimed to achieve several objectives, including raising awareness of the role of the National Cyber Security Agency, introducing the components of cybersecurity, identifying common cyberattacks and how to avoid them, in addition to reminding participants of the practices and guidelines that should be followed in the online world.

