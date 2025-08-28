Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-08-28 02:01:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
28 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 27 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 463.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 465.031300

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,534,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,395,646 have voting rights and 2,952,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 465.031300 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
691 467.50 08:06:48 LSE
14 467.50 08:06:48 LSE
191 467.50 08:06:48 LSE
106 467.50 08:06:48 LSE
468 468.50 08:08:47 LSE
186 468.00 08:09:12 LSE
436 466.50 08:15:34 LSE
132 466.50 08:15:34 LSE
425 465.50 08:31:32 LSE
257 465.50 08:31:32 LSE
237 465.00 09:34:52 LSE
28 463.50 09:49:00 LSE
46 463.50 09:49:00 LSE
112 463.50 09:49:00 LSE
186 464.50 10:17:47 LSE
188 465.00 10:17:47 LSE
372 464.50 10:25:25 LSE
186 465.50 10:29:05 LSE
188 465.50 10:29:37 LSE
449 465.00 10:52:24 LSE
69 466.00 11:10:36 LSE
340 466.00 11:10:36 LSE
200 465.50 11:28:24 LSE
132 465.50 11:28:24 LSE
189 465.00 11:42:57 LSE
186 465.00 11:46:03 LSE
183 465.50 12:05:35 LSE
3 465.50 12:05:35 LSE
535 465.00 12:09:52 LSE
438 464.50 12:20:50 LSE
386 464.00 12:37:30 LSE
531 464.00 12:37:30 LSE
167 463.50 12:37:36 LSE
19 463.50 12:37:36 LSE
78 463.50 12:43:34 LSE
21 464.50 12:51:33 LSE
165 464.50 12:51:33 LSE
13 464.50 12:57:41 LSE
16 464.50 12:57:41 LSE
200 464.50 12:57:41 LSE
312 464.50 12:57:41 LSE
13 464.50 13:00:01 LSE
227 464.50 13:00:01 LSE
152 464.50 13:00:01 LSE
20 465.00 13:16:48 LSE
141 465.00 13:16:48 LSE
149 465.00 13:20:07 LSE
200 465.00 13:20:07 LSE
25 465.00 13:20:07 LSE
216 465.00 13:25:13 LSE
186 464.00 13:31:16 LSE
120 464.50 13:31:47 LSE
412 464.50 13:31:47 LSE
224 464.50 13:42:23 LSE
306 464.50 13:42:23 LSE
241 464.50 13:50:11 LSE
330 464.50 13:50:11 LSE
124 464.50 13:50:22 LSE
322 464.50 13:50:22 LSE
342 464.50 13:50:34 LSE
186 464.50 13:55:24 LSE
569 464.00 13:57:38 LSE
569 464.00 13:57:38 LSE
271 464.00 13:58:25 LSE
259 464.00 13:58:25 LSE
259 463.50 14:02:58 LSE
56 463.50 14:02:58 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


