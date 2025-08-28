(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

28 August 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 27 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 463.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 465.031300

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,534,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,395,646 have voting rights and 2,952,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 465.031300 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 691 467.50 08:06:48 LSE 14 467.50 08:06:48 LSE 191 467.50 08:06:48 LSE 106 467.50 08:06:48 LSE 468 468.50 08:08:47 LSE 186 468.00 08:09:12 LSE 436 466.50 08:15:34 LSE 132 466.50 08:15:34 LSE 425 465.50 08:31:32 LSE 257 465.50 08:31:32 LSE 237 465.00 09:34:52 LSE 28 463.50 09:49:00 LSE 46 463.50 09:49:00 LSE 112 463.50 09:49:00 LSE 186 464.50 10:17:47 LSE 188 465.00 10:17:47 LSE 372 464.50 10:25:25 LSE 186 465.50 10:29:05 LSE 188 465.50 10:29:37 LSE 449 465.00 10:52:24 LSE 69 466.00 11:10:36 LSE 340 466.00 11:10:36 LSE 200 465.50 11:28:24 LSE 132 465.50 11:28:24 LSE 189 465.00 11:42:57 LSE 186 465.00 11:46:03 LSE 183 465.50 12:05:35 LSE 3 465.50 12:05:35 LSE 535 465.00 12:09:52 LSE 438 464.50 12:20:50 LSE 386 464.00 12:37:30 LSE 531 464.00 12:37:30 LSE 167 463.50 12:37:36 LSE 19 463.50 12:37:36 LSE 78 463.50 12:43:34 LSE 21 464.50 12:51:33 LSE 165 464.50 12:51:33 LSE 13 464.50 12:57:41 LSE 16 464.50 12:57:41 LSE 200 464.50 12:57:41 LSE 312 464.50 12:57:41 LSE 13 464.50 13:00:01 LSE 227 464.50 13:00:01 LSE 152 464.50 13:00:01 LSE 20 465.00 13:16:48 LSE 141 465.00 13:16:48 LSE 149 465.00 13:20:07 LSE 200 465.00 13:20:07 LSE 25 465.00 13:20:07 LSE 216 465.00 13:25:13 LSE 186 464.00 13:31:16 LSE 120 464.50 13:31:47 LSE 412 464.50 13:31:47 LSE 224 464.50 13:42:23 LSE 306 464.50 13:42:23 LSE 241 464.50 13:50:11 LSE 330 464.50 13:50:11 LSE 124 464.50 13:50:22 LSE 322 464.50 13:50:22 LSE 342 464.50 13:50:34 LSE 186 464.50 13:55:24 LSE 569 464.00 13:57:38 LSE 569 464.00 13:57:38 LSE 271 464.00 13:58:25 LSE 259 464.00 13:58:25 LSE 259 463.50 14:02:58 LSE 56 463.50 14:02:58 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.