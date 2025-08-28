Grant Leech Spearheads Vlei Adoption For KXCO, Revolutionizing Regulated Digital Assets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KXCO , a blockchain venture focused on high-velocity economic transactions, announces a groundbreaking initiative led by Grant Leech to adopt the verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) across its ecosystem.As Managing Director of KXCO's partner company, CareCredits ( ), Leech brings his expertise in Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) regulation, driving the integration of vLEI Digital Identity into KXCO's wallets, smart contracts, and transactions.This move establishes a robust framework for verifiable identity, bridging decentralized innovation with institutional compliance and setting a new standard for the Web3 landscape.The vLEI initiative addresses the critical need for digital verification in an increasingly tokenized world. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has emphasized this necessity, stating,“Every stock, every bond, every fund - every asset - can be tokenized,” while adding,“If we're serious about building an efficient and accessible financial system, championing tokenization alone won't suffice. We must solve digital verification, too.”The vLEI protocol, an institutional-regulatory-grade trust anchor overseen by regulators across 45 jurisdictions, equips verifiable smart contracts with provenance, legal entity attribution, and auditability.CareCredits is at the forefront of blockchain innovation in healthcare, using utility token reward schemes to address a systemic challenge throughout the care industry: the recruitment and retention of care workers who are properly incentivized to provide the highest quality of care and support to older and vulnerable people.CareCredits has been selected to participate in the European Blockchain Sandbox, a structured dialogue with regulators for blockchain innovations, facilitated by the European Commission;Successful pilots have highlighted enhanced security and transparency, positioning CareCredits as a leader in compliant digital finance for healthcare. The initiative is in the process of refining the application of the vLEI, with a view to unlocking trust and automation within a regulated use case.Leech's strategic vision sets a precedent for blockchain platforms to transform the digital asset landscape by 2026. The ultimate objective is to provide a blueprint for global implementation, aligning with industry trends toward trust and scale in Web3.About Knightsbridge ,KXCO is a blockchain venture committed to high-velocity economic transactions, leveraging innovative technology to empower industries with secure and scalable solutions.About Care Credits ,CareCredits is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem led by Grant Leech, pioneering innovation in healthcare. Its utility tokens are designed to enhance staff retention in the home care sector by utilizing secure and transparent decentralized technology.For media inquiries, please contact:Grant Leech,Founder & Managing Director,CareCreditsEmail: ...Tel: +353 87 747 3779

