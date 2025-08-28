SECO Announces Clea OS 2.0

Clea OS

- Marco Sogli, Head of Software at SECOAREZZO, ITALY, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SECO S.p.A. (“SECO” or the“Company”) launches Clea OS v2.0, a major evolution of its Yocto-based, hardware-agnostic embedded operating system. Version 2.0 becomes the default embedded Linux distro for all new SECO hardware products, providing a unified and powerful foundation for innovation across both Arm and x86 architectures.Helping customers throughout their product lifecycle, Clea OS enables the deployment of value-added services at the edge such as remote OS and application updates, opening new scenarios for service offerings and recurring revenue streams. These services can include everything from optimized AI workloads and enhanced security to integrated payment systems. By building on Clea OS, companies can significantly reduce complexity, costs, and risks associated with meeting stringent new standards, while delivering new services to end-users.In response to escalating cybersecurity threats like device vulnerabilities, insecure communication, and data breaches, this new version provides a solid foundation for intelligent devices. As an integral part of the comprehensive Clea Framework, it is designed to help Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) accelerate development, meet emerging cybersecurity regulations, and reduce the total cost of ownership.This new release model makes Clea OS ready for the future of digital product regulation. With the upcoming enforcement of new legal frameworks like the EU's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and the Radio Equipment Directive (RED), which prescribe mandatory cybersecurity provisions for connected devices, Clea OS v2.0 provides a clear and streamlined path to compliance. The cybersecurity services package, offered under license, will enable OEMs to directly address key regulatory requirements, such as the automated generation of a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) as mandated by the CRA, alongside integrated vulnerability management and regular security patching. For customers with advanced needs, thanks to SECO's partnership with Exein – a leading company in embedded security – premium AI-based solutions for device monitoring and protection are also available.Clea OS is designed to support the introduction of a formal Long-Term Support (LTS) model, which will be made available with the next updates. Clea OS v2.0 will be delivered as a direct update for all SECO hardware devices that are currently under an active maintenance plan: this new structure ensures a stable and secure software foundation for the entire product lifetime. Customers will benefit from quarterly updates published in the public code repository, which include not only new features and bug fixes but also crucial CVE patching to address relevant security vulnerabilities. All changes are managed through a robust CI/CD pipeline and are meticulously tracked and documented with detailed release notes, offering full transparency and simplifying maintenance. While SECO provides this comprehensive support framework, customers retain the flexibility to evolve their own operating system, manage integration testing, and handle their update lifecycle independently."With Clea OS 2.0, we are fundamentally lowering the barrier for OEMs to build and maintain secure, future-proof devices," stated Marco Sogli, Head of Software at SECO. "By providing a powerful, regularly updated, and cyber-resilient OS for free, we empower our customers to focus on their core applications, accelerate their time-to-market, and navigate the complex regulatory landscape with confidence. This release reaffirms our commitment to making advanced technology accessible and easy to adopt."All SECO hardware devices currently under active maintenance will receive the Clea OS upgrade. The operating system can also be tested in a QEMU-emulated environment. For legacy SECO devices not covered by a maintenance plan or for third-party hardware, SECO provides professional engineering services to support the porting process, accessible through the Company's commercial channels.Clea OS 2.0 is available now. To get started and explore its new features, please visit: .

