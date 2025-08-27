Al-Sisi Affirms Egypt's Backing For Lebanon's Stability In Cairo Talks With PM Salam

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday received Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Cairo, in the latter's first official visit to Egypt since taking office, the presidency announced.

The talks were attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and several cabinet members, including Planning and International Cooperation Minister Rania al-Mashat, Electricity Minister Mahmoud Essmat, and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, alongside the ambassadors of both countries.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy said Al-Sisi commended the Lebanese government's recent efforts to restore the functioning of state institutions and extend its authority nationwide. He reaffirmed Egypt's full support for Lebanon's stability, economic recovery, reconstruction, and national unity.

Al-Sisi stressed Egypt's consistent position in backing Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He highlighted Cairo's engagement with international and regional partners to secure stability, press for Israel's full withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and mobilise greater international support for Lebanese state institutions, particularly the army.

For his part, Salam thanked Egypt for its long-standing support, describing it as a reflection of the deep historical ties between the two countries. He outlined his government's priorities, including strengthening cooperation with Arab states-especially Egypt-and preparing for the 10th session of the Egypt-Lebanon Higher Joint Committee, set to be held in Cairo later this year.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments. Both reaffirmed their aligned positions on the crisis in Gaza and stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to resolve regional conflicts through political solutions that respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the close of the talks, Al-Sisi and Salam agreed to maintain close consultations and coordination to advance common interests and bolster regional security and stability.

The visit comes against the backdrop of mounting tensions in Lebanon after the government demanded that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah hand over its weapons to the army, in a bid to restrict arms to state institutions. Despite suffering heavy blows in recent months-including the killing of its historic leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike-the group has refused to disarm, insisting its arsenal is essential for defending Lebanon against Israeli aggression.