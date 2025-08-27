C3.AI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against C3.Ai, Inc. - AI
About the Lawsuit
C3 and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On August 8, 2025, the Company disclosed disappointing preliminary financial results for 1Q 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026, attributing its poor sales results and lowered guidance to“the reorganization with new leadership” as well as the health ailments of its Chief Executive Officer.
On this news, the price of C3's shares fell from a closing price of $22.13 per share on August 8, 2025 to $16.47 per share on August 11, 2025, a decline of about 25.58%.
The case is John Liggett Sr. v. Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-07129.
Legal Disclaimer:
