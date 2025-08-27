FLYWIRE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Flywire Corporation - FLYW
Flywire investors should visit us at or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
Flywire and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On February 25, 2025, the Company announced its Q4 and FY 2024 financial results, disclosing a loss per share of $0.12 for Q4 2024, missing consensus estimates by $0.12, and revenue of $117.6 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.25 million, which it attributed to“a complex macro environment with significant headwinds,” and that the Company would“undertake an operational and business portfolio review” and certain“efficiency measures” including“a restructuring, which impacts approximately 10% of our workforce.”
On this news, the price of Flywire's shares fell $6.59 per share, or 37.36%, to close at $11.05 per share on February 26, 2025.
The case is Hickman v. Flywire Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-04110.
