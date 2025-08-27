Government Announces Tender For Investors In Lithium Site In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“While on a working trip, we have held an extraordinary meeting of the Government. An important decision was made to develop the minerals sector and attract investments in Ukraine,” Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, the above refers to a tender for the Dobra lithium site.

“We are launching a tender to sign a production sharing agreement in the Kirovohrad region. This site contains significant lithium deposits, which are of strategic importance for the energy sector and technologies,” Svyrydenko added.

As the Prime Minister emphasized, the Ukrainian side expects“an investor who will not only extract resources but also develop value-added production in Ukraine.”

The tender announcement will be published within two months. Applications will be received over three months. After that, the winning bidder will be selected.

A reminder that, in July 2025, serving as Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that a lithium site in the Kirovohrad region might become a pilot project of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine