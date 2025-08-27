Pie Launches HMRC-Recognised Tax Return Software For MTD UK 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Self-employed workers and small businesses turn to Pie for stress-free, compliant tax returns in the UK."Pie Money Limited has launched its HMRC-recognised self assessment software, positioning Pie as the UK's best tax return solution ahead of Making Tax Digital 2026. With real-time tax calculations, smart bookkeeping, and seamless HMRC integration, Pie helps freelancers, contractors, and small businesses file taxes with confidence, accuracy, and ease.

Dublin, Ireland - 27 August, 2025 - Pie Money Limited, the fintech innovator behind Pie, has today announced the expansion of its HMRC-recognised self assessment software, positioning Pie as the leading solution for freelancers, contractors, and small businesses preparing for Making Tax Digital (MTD) 2026.

With more than 12 million people in the UK required to complete a self assessment tax return every year, the introduction of MTD rules is set to reshape how individuals and businesses file their taxes. Pie is stepping up to meet this demand with the UK's best tax return software, designed for clarity, compliance, and control.

The Challenge: MTD and Self Assessment

From 2026, most self-employed individuals and landlords earning above £30,000 will be required to file their tax information digitally with HMRC. For many, this shift raises concerns about cost, complexity, and compliance.

“Too many people leave their tax returns until the last minute and risk costly mistakes,” said Tommy McNally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“With Making Tax Digital on the horizon, we knew we had to create the best self assessment software in the UK - one that not only meets HMRC requirements but also gives people confidence in managing their finances.”

Why Pie is the Best UK Tax App for MTD

Pie has been built with the user in mind - freelancers, gig workers, small business owners and landlords who don't have the time or patience for clunky, outdated tools. Its features include:



100% Free HMRC-recognised tax return software – fully compliant with current and upcoming MTD rules

Real-time tax calculations – instant visibility of what you owe or can reclaim

Smart bookkeeping – automatically track expenses and maximise deductions

Secure digital filing – send assessments directly to HMRC with confidence Human tax experts on demand – support when you need it most



By combining expert knowledge with intuitive design, Pie removes the stress of tax returns, making compliance seamless and simple.

Preparing the UK for the Future of Tax

With traditional accountants often expensive and generic software overwhelming, Pie bridges the gap as a trusted, affordable, and people-first solution.

“Our mission is simple: to empower people to take control of their money,” McNally added.“We believe that Pie is the best tax return software in the UK today - and the most future-ready for tomorrow's MTD world.”

About Pie Money Limited

Pie Money Limited is a UK and Ireland-based fintech company making tax returns simple, stress-free, and compliant. Founded by Tommy McNally, Pie has built Pie - a tax management app recognised as the best UK self assessment software.

With features like real-time tax insights, smart bookkeeping, and HMRC-approved filing, Pie helps freelancers, contractors, and small businesses file with confidence.

Press Contact

Pie Money Limited 77 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, D02 XE80, Ireland

Email: ...

Website: