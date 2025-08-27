Growth Exposed Launches With Bold Customer Research Project With Janis Ozolins

Neil Burge, Growth Exposed Founder





- Neil Burge, Founder, Growth ExposedSINGAPORE, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Growth consultancy Growth Exposed today announced its official launch, becoming the only firm providing Jobs-to-Be-Done research to offer a“guaranteed insights or your money back” promise. To demonstrate its unique approach, Growth Exposed is partnering with visual ideas educator Janis Ozolins on a bold experiment: publishing real, unscripted customer interviews and analysis to uncover why people buy online courses.The project will run 16 Jobs-to-Be-Done (JTBD) interviews with students of Ozolins' Explain Ideas Visually course and competitor offerings. Recordings will be published on YouTube , with step-by-step analysis shared on Growth Exposed Case Studies page and LinkedIn. The full process - from raw interviews through interpretation to final recommendations - will be released openly over the coming months.Growth Exposed founder Neil Burge previously used JTBD research to grow Cognopia Academy - an online training platform for CDMP students - by 1,011% in a single year.Neil Burge, Founder of Growth Exposed, said:“I'm publishing this research unfiltered because I know it will deliver insights Janis can use to grow. We grew our own course 1,011% with these methods, and I want to show every founder how to uncover the truth about why customers buy.”Since 2021, Ozolins has taught thousands through his Explain Ideas Visually course, but admits his growth strategy has often been trial-and-error.Janis Ozolins, Creator of Explain Ideas Visually, said:“Since launching the Explain Ideas Visually Course & Community, I've mostly followed my gut without overthinking. But after 3+ years, I'm still unsure who my target customer really is, why they buy, and what they value most. I have plenty of assumptions but little real evidence. I hope to solve this puzzle and gain clarity with Neil's help and guidance so I actually know where to focus on in order to serve better and grow.”The project also coincides with the release of Growth Exposed's Ultimate Guide to JTBD Switch Interviews - a step-by-step playbook for businesses that want to unlock hidden revenue growth.Together, Burge (12,000+ LinkedIn followers) and Ozolins (28,000+) aim to prove how rigorous customer research can drive real growth - and inspire creators and founders worldwide to replace guesswork with evidence.About Growth ExposedGrowth Exposed helps businesses uncover why customers buy, fix revenue leaks, and accelerate growth using Jobs-to-Be-Done research. Their guarantee - insights or your money back - ensures every client engagement delivers tangible value.About Janis OzolinsJanis Ozolins is the creator of the Explain Ideas Visually Course & Community and a visual educator followed by more than 28,000 people on LinkedIn. Since 2021, his course has helped professionals worldwide simplify complex ideas into visuals that resonate.

