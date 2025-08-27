Amit Shah To Begin Two-Day Visit To Assam, To Attend The BJP Core Committee Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Aug 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on Thursday for a two-day visit, during which he will attend the Assam BJP's core committee meeting to deliberate on issues concerning the Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that soon after his arrival, the Home Minister will participate in the core committee meeting at the party headquarters, where he will also have dinner with BJP members.

"Shah will discuss preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, which are very important for the party. He takes a keen interest in state polls," the Chief Minister told reporters.

On Friday, Shah's schedule includes the inauguration of the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan.

This will be followed by the e-inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and the e-inauguration-cum-foundation laying of multiple development projects for the ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles.

Later in the afternoon, Shah will attend a convention of newly elected NDA panchayat members at the 'Panchayat Sanmilan'.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, before departing for New Delhi.

"The visit of the Union Minister is very important for us politically, but all the other events are equally important," Sarma said.

Shah was initially scheduled to visit the state for a day on August 29, but the programme was revised to a two-day tour.

Chief Minister Sarma announced that due to the Vice President election scheduled for September 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Assam on September 8 has been rescheduled.

Prime Minister Modi's trip to Assam, related to the year-long celebrations marking Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, has been postponed to 13-14 September.

The event in Assam will still take place on 8 September, while the Prime Minister will commemorate the occasion on 13 September.