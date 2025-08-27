403
Chinese State-Sponsored Actors Target Networks Worldwide
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Wednesday that People's Republic of China (PRC) state-sponsored cyber threat actors are targeting networks globally, including, but not limited to, telecommunications, government, transportation, lodging, and military infrastructure networks.
While these actors focus on large backbone routers of major telecommunications providers, as well as provider edge (PE) and customer edge (CE) routers, they also leverage compromised devices and trusted connections to pivot into other networks.
These actors often modify routers to maintain persistent, long-term access to networks, according to a (CISA) statement .
This activity partially overlaps with cyber threat actor reporting by the cybersecurity industry-commonly referred to as Salt Typhoon, OPERATOR PANDA, RedMike, UNC5807, and GhostEmperor, among others.
The authoring agencies are not adopting a particular commercial naming convention and hereafter refer to those responsible for the cyber threat activity more generically as "Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actors" throughout this advisory.
This cluster of cyber threat activity has been observed in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and other areas globally, the statement added. (end)
