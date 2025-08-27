Live Nation Sued By Fifth Degree Tours #2

Cancellation Notice

HBCU Fundraiser Cancelled by Live Nation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Promoter Fifth Degree Tours #2 Files $65 Million Lawsuit (Case # 2:25-cv-07828-WLH-RAO) Against Live Nation for Unfair Business Practices, Breach of Contract, and Interference with an economic advantage.Fifth Degree Tours #2, a national independent concert promotion company led by veteran promoter Wesley Hunter, has filed a major lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Live Nation Worldwide, Inc and Live Nation Touring (USA), Inc., subsidiaries of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (collectively "Live Nation") The complaint seeks more than $65 million in damages, alleging unfair business practices, breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and interference with an economic advantage.The case arises from the July 20, 2024 Jam Fest concert at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC-an HBCU scholarship fundraiser. Despite a signed venue agreement and successful opening, the lawsuit alleges that, following a thunderstorm in which the Headliner was preparing to perform, Live Nation agreed to a postponement of the concert due to weather and made a public announcement to the crowd and on its online platform with a future date to be determined. Days later, Live Nation unilaterally canceled the concert and refunded all ticket holders without authority and no consultation with Fifth Degree, depriving Fifth Degree Tours and its charitable partners of critical revenue, while Live Nation retained all concession, parking, ticket fees and other ancillary revenue from the concert.According to the complaint, Live Nation's actions also damaged Fifth Degree's future business opportunities with other venues-including the Spectrum Center in Charlotte-cited negative references from Live Nation as justification for denying Fifth Degree their booking for a show.“This is about fairness, accountability, and protecting independent promoters,” said Wesley Hunter, CEO of Fifth Degree Tours.“Live Nation's decision not only robbed our company and investors but also took away vital scholarship funding from HBCU students. We cannot allow monopolistic practices to silence independent voices in the live entertainment industry.”The lawsuit further claims that Live Nation published a false cancellation notice, damaging Fifth Degree Tours' reputation with fans, artists, and investors. By contrast, a week later, when severe weather struck a Limp Bizkit concert at the same venue, Live Nation postponed and rescheduled the show-treatment not afforded to Jam Fest.Attorney Bryan J. Thomas of Thomas & Associates, representing Fifth Degree Tours, stated:“Live Nation's conduct was not just a breach of contract-it was deliberate, discriminatory, and damaging to the entire independent concert promotion industry. Our client is seeking justice, not only for their business losses but also for the charitable contributions that were stolen from HBCU students.”Relief SoughtThe complaint demands:Over $20 million in lost profits and economic damages$25 million in punitive damagesDisgorgement of revenue Live Nation retained from ticket fees, parking, concessions, and merchandise salesRestoration of Fifth Degree Tours' reputation and ability to compete fairly in the live entertainment marketAbout Fifth Degree Tours #2Fifth Degree Tours #2, LLC is an independent national concert promotion company based in Charlotte, NC. Led by veteran promoter Wesley Hunter, the company has more than 30 years of experience producing live events featuring global artists including Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, and Diana Ross.For media inquiries, interviews, or further details, please contact:Thomas & Associates, Attorneys at LawCentury Park Plaza1801 Century Park East, 24th FloorLos Angeles, CA 90067Phone: (424) 201-5446

