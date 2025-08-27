IAEA Director Announces Arrival Of First Team To Work In Iran Since Suspension Of Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced that a number of the agency's inspectors began their work today at the Bushehr site, Iran's main nuclear power station.



Grossi told reporters in Washington that they are there now. Today they are inspecting the Bushehr plant.



This team marks the first IAEA delegation to return to Iran since Tehran suspended its cooperation with the UN agency in early July, following a military operation carried out by the Israeli entity targeting several sites in the country.



