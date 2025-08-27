Mitchell Geisler Suggests Business Leaders To Slow Down And Listen More

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mitchell Geisler, Toronto, ON, CanadaLevelJump Healthcare CEO highlights the need for mindful leadership in high-pressure industries in new interview

In a newly released interview, Mitchell Geisler, CEO of LevelJump Healthcare, is calling on business leaders to rethink how they lead-especially in high-stress environments like healthcare, tech, and operations. Drawing on decades of experience across multiple industries, Geisler is advocating for a shift toward reflection-based leadership, problem-solving through collaboration, and prioritising mental clarity.

“The best ideas don't come when you're trying to force them,” said Geisler.“They come when you step away, breathe, and let your mind work through it.”

In the Q&A feature titled“Mitchell Geisler on Growth, Leadership and Listening,” Geisler shares insights from his journey-from running a bar in downtown Toronto to growing LevelJump from $850,000 to over $17 million in gross revenue.

The Case for Reflective Leadership

In today's fast-paced business world, leaders often equate constant action with productivity. But burnout and short-term decision-making are on the rise. A 2024 Deloitte report found that over 70% of executives report feeling burnt out, with lack of clarity and emotional strain cited as top contributors.

Geisler offers a different perspective:

“Stop. Go for a walk or a run. Talk to your team. Listen. There's always a solution-but only if you're calm enough to see it.”

He emphasises that especially in industries like healthcare-where doctors, patients, and staff face high emotional and logistical stress-leaders need to lead with empathy and awareness.

“You can't just drive numbers. You have to connect. You have to care,” Geisler explained.

Learning From Failure-and the People Around You

Geisler also challenges the traditional image of the“all-knowing” CEO.

“Don't think you always have the answer,” he said.“Ask others. Learn. Listen. Understand. Then make a decision.”

This mindset, he says, has helped him navigate industries as diverse as mining and medical imaging.

His advice aligns with findings from a 2023 Harvard Business Review study, which showed that teams led by reflective, consultative leaders were 39% more likely to meet long-term goals than those led by rigid, top-down managers.

What Leaders Can Do Right Now

Geisler's message is not just for CEOs-it's for anyone in a position of influence. He urges leaders and professionals alike to:



Make space to think: Schedule time each day to unplug and reflect

Be open to input: Encourage feedback from all levels of your team

Lead with empathy: Check in with staff, especially during times of change Redefine success: Measure impact beyond just profits-look at morale, trust, and growth

“Leadership is about being present, not perfect,” Geisler said.“And that starts with slowing down just enough to see clearly.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Mitchell Geisler

Mitchell Geisler is the CEO of LevelJump Healthcare, based in Toronto, Ontario. He has held leadership roles across the healthcare, mining, and hospitality industries. A graduate of York University, he's known for his calm, grounded approach to leadership and his ability to scale businesses while staying people-focused.

