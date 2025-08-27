Blumetric Announces Q3 2025 Consolidated Financial Results
|
| Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
| Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
| Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2025
| Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|
|($000)
|($000)
|($000)
|($000)
|Revenue
|14,671
|8,116
|44,564
|23,773
|Gross profit
|5,213
|3,551
|14,131
|10,197
|Gross margin
|36%
|44%
|32%
|43%
|Operating expenses
|5,608
|3,436
|13,740
|9,440
|Operating profit (loss)
|(395)
|115
|391
|757
|Finance costs
|83
|61
|238
|165
|Earnings (loss) before provision for income tax
|(478)
|54
|153
|600
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|(27)
|27
|286
|216
|Net earnings (loss)
|(451)
|27
|(133)
|384
|Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted
|(0.01)
|0.00
|(0.00)
|0.01
|EBITDA1
|308
|361
|2,217
|1,466
|Free cash flow2
|256
|157
|760
|695
|Working capital3
|
|
|8,520
|11,300
|Net cash4
|
|
|3,422
|1,722
Note 1: EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, and non-cash share compensation. The Company uses this measure as part of assessing operating performance. There is no direct comparable IFRS measure for EBITDA.
Note 2: Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as operating cash flows less net capital expenditures and net payment of lease obligations.
Note 3: Working capital is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated by subtracting current liabilities from current assets. There is no directly comparable measure under IFRS.
Note 4: Net cash is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as cash less total funded debt excluding lease liabilities. The Company uses this measure as part of assessing liquidity. There is no directly comparable measure under IFRS.
The full results are available at sedarplus .
BluMetric to Host Investor Conference Call
BluMetric will host a conference call on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET (6:00 AM PT) to discuss the results. To join the conference call without operator assistance, it's important to register and enter your phone number at at least 15 minutes before the call's start time or later to receive an instant automated callback.
You can also dial directly to be entered into the call by an Operator. Please dial 1-888-699-1199 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-416-945-7677 (Local).
About BluMetric Environmental Inc.
BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients.
For more information, visit or please contact:
|Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO
|Dan Hilton, CFO
|BluMetric Environmental Inc.
|BluMetric Environmental Inc.
|Tel: 1-877-487-8436 x242
|Tel: 1-877-487-8436 x550
|Email: ...
|Email: ...
|Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder
|Panolia Investor Relations Inc.
|Tel: 1-647-598-8815
|Email: ...
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
