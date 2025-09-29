Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Signals Willingness to Meet Trump in Moscow

2025-09-29 02:16:40
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to a face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Sunday. Speaking to a Russian news agency, Peskov emphasized that the invitation from Putin to Trump "remains on the table."

Peskov also stated that Putin is prepared and eager to meet with Trump in Moscow, emphasizing, "Everything depends on Trump's decision."

This follows Putin’s August suggestion to hold their next summit in Moscow after their meeting in Alaska. At that time, Trump indicated the idea was possible but recognized he might face criticism for accepting the invitation.

