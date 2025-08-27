Investors In Charter Communications, Inc. Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before October 14, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights CHTR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of

Shareholders who purchased shares of CHTR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Charter securities, purchased call options on Charter common stock, or sold put options on Charter common stock, between July 26, 2024, and July 24, 2025, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) end was a material event the Company was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (ii) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (iii) neither was the Company executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (iv) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter's execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; (v) accordingly, the Company had no reasonable basis to state the Company was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or provide overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of the Company and EBITDA growth; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially misled with, and/or lacked a reasonable basis for, their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, outlook during the Class Period.

DEADLINE: October 14, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CHTR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 14, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock.

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: ...

Phone: (646) 453-8903

